Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency is providing a basic emergency response training course in Ka‘u at the Discovery Harbour Community Center starting Sunday, March 24, 2019. This Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training Course provides participants with classroom and hands-on instruction on what to do in an emergency or disaster.

CERT Basic Training Schedule:

March 24 at Discovery Harbour, Ka‘u

March 30 at Discovery Harbour, Ka‘u

April 6 at Discovery Harbour, Ka‘u

April 13 at Discovery Harbour, Ka‘u

If you are interested in basic emergency awareness, developing personal response knowledge and skills, and you can commit to 4 Saturdays on learning how to respond in an emergency and disaster, sign-up online by emailing hawaiicert@gmail.com

There is no charge for this training, but seating is limited, so reserve your seat today.

Again, sign up online by emailing hawaiicert@gmail.com

The CERT Program is administered by your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

