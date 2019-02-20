MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are reclassifying a coroner’s inquest investigation to a murder and a suicide.

On August 3, 2018, police responded to an apartment complex on the 75-6000 block of Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona. Officers found the lifeless bodies of a male and female within the second-floor unit. A firearm was also located.

After an autopsy was conducted on August 10, 2018, police identified the male and female found dead as 48-year-old Joy K. Mills-Ferren and 56-year-old Bradley A. Wood-Ferren, both of Kailua-Kona. The investigation indicated that each died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Independent lab examinations along with forensic pathologist findings led police to determine the manner of death for Joy Mills was a homicide while the manner of death for her husband Brad Wood-Ferren was a suicide.

