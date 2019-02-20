 

   

Categorized | News

High Surf Advisory for northeast facing shores of Hawaii Island

Posted on February 20, 2019. Tags: , ,

This is a Civil Defense Flash Flood Watch update message for 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019

The National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch and Winter Storm Warning for Hawaii Island has been cancelled.  The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for northeast facing shores and a High Wind Warning for mountain summits.

Due to these conditions, the following are issued:

  • All main roads are open at this time, do stay alert for debris and ponding on alternate routes.
  • Ocean front residents should exercise caution for the shoreline exposed to the northeast swell.
  • Travel to the mountain summits should be delay until the wind subsides.

Listen to your radio for updates on the weather conditions.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: