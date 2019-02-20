This is a Civil Defense Flash Flood Watch update message for 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019

The National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch and Winter Storm Warning for Hawaii Island has been cancelled. The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for northeast facing shores and a High Wind Warning for mountain summits.

Due to these conditions, the following are issued:

All main roads are open at this time, do stay alert for debris and ponding on alternate routes.

Ocean front residents should exercise caution for the shoreline exposed to the northeast swell.

Travel to the mountain summits should be delay until the wind subsides.

Listen to your radio for updates on the weather conditions.

