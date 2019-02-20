This is a Civil Defense Flash Flood Watch update message for 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019
The National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch and Winter Storm Warning for Hawaii Island has been cancelled. The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for northeast facing shores and a High Wind Warning for mountain summits.
Due to these conditions, the following are issued:
- All main roads are open at this time, do stay alert for debris and ponding on alternate routes.
- Ocean front residents should exercise caution for the shoreline exposed to the northeast swell.
- Travel to the mountain summits should be delay until the wind subsides.
Listen to your radio for updates on the weather conditions.
