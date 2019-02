MEDIA RELEASE

The Mayor’s office is pleased to announce that the Administration section of the Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) has re-located to 1990 Kino‘ole Street, Suite #102, Hilo, Hawai‘i 96720.

In addition, the Existing Housing Division of OHCD has re-located into the same office space at 1990 Kino‘ole Street.

For further information, please contact the Office of Housing and Community Development at 961-8379.

