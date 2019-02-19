MEDIA RELEASE

Due to unexpected staff shortages, the Keʻei Transfer Station will close at 10:00 a.m. today (Tuesday, February 19, 2019), and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, February 22, 2019. For the remainder of today, the public may take their trash to the Keauhou Transfer Station or the Miloliʻi Transfer Station, which are open seven days a week, from 6:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this unexpected early closure. Please visit our website at www.hawaiizerowaste.org for closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, at 961-8270.

