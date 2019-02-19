 

   

Interviews with Mayor Harry Kim on Na Leo TV

MEDIA RELEASE

Mayor Harry Kim’s recent interview with Stacy Higa of Na Leo TV regarding his vision for Mauna Kea will be on the air as follows, and is also available on demand from Na Leo’s streaming service at www.naleo.tv :

Here are some additional air dates for “Aupuni Connections: Mayor Harry Kim”:

Channel 53

Wed.,     2/20       7:00pm

Fri.,         2/22       8:00am

Sun.,       2/24       5:30pm

Tues.,     2/26     10:30am

Thur.,     2/28       2:30pm

Sat.,         3/2        9:00am

Channel 54

Thur.,      2/21      11:30am

Sat.,         2/23        1:00pm

Mon.,      2/25        9:00am

Wed.,      2/27        3:30pm

Fri.,           3/1         7:00am

Sun.,         3/3         5:00pm


One Response to “Interviews with Mayor Harry Kim on Na Leo TV”

  1. Jeff Wilson says:
    February 19, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Mr. Mayor, when are the abandoned vehicles going to stop? The roads of Hawaii are STILL a dumping ground for junk cars. People who do this need to GO TO JAIL.

    Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

 

 

