MEDIA RELEASE
Mayor Harry Kim’s recent interview with Stacy Higa of Na Leo TV regarding his vision for Mauna Kea will be on the air as follows, and is also available on demand from Na Leo’s streaming service at www.naleo.tv :
Here are some additional air dates for “Aupuni Connections: Mayor Harry Kim”:
Channel 53
Wed., 2/20 7:00pm
Fri., 2/22 8:00am
Sun., 2/24 5:30pm
Tues., 2/26 10:30am
Thur., 2/28 2:30pm
Sat., 3/2 9:00am
Channel 54
Thur., 2/21 11:30am
Sat., 2/23 1:00pm
Mon., 2/25 9:00am
Wed., 2/27 3:30pm
Fri., 3/1 7:00am
Sun., 3/3 5:00pm
Mr. Mayor, when are the abandoned vehicles going to stop? The roads of Hawaii are STILL a dumping ground for junk cars. People who do this need to GO TO JAIL.