MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged a 33-year-old Hilo man for assaulting his former girlfriend at her residence in Hilo.

On Friday afternoon (February 15), after conferring with prosecutors, detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section charged Timothy Emory with second-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal property damage, two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, and second-degree theft. His bail was set at $76,000.00 and he remains in the police cellblock pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for Tuesday afternoon (February 19).

On Thursday (February 14), at about 11:11 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Kinoʻole Street where Emory had reportedly damaged a vehicle and other property of the 33-year-old female victim using a baseball bat. The female sustained minor injuries during the confrontation and declined medical treatment.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information regarding this case to contact Detective Levon Stevens at (808) 961-8839 or Levon.Stevens@hawaiicounty.gov or the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

