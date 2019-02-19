MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Flash Flood Watch message for 5 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

The National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch for the Hawaii Island continues through 6 a.m. tomorrow morning and may be extended.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

Due to the Watch, the following are issued:

All Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

National Weather Service forecast possible heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, do stay informed.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.

For your additional information all main roads are open at this time this includes Bayfront Highway.

Ocean front residents should exercise caution near the shoreline.

Listen to your radio for updates on the weather conditions.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

