MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG PALANI ROAD FROM QUEEN KAʻAHUMANU HIGHWAY TO KUAKINI HIGHWAY INCLUDING LANIHAU, KOPIKO PLAZA, KONA COAST SHOPPING CENTER, KONA KAI APARTMENTS, AND ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; NORTH KONA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Palani Road fronting the Kona Coast Shopping Center between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Darren Okimoto, District Supervisor, at 808-322-0600.

DATE: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2019

TIME: 2:00 A.M. TO 3:00 A.M.

DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I

