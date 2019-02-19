By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 6:06 p.m. alarm Monday (Feb 18) for a structure fire at 16-0553 Wao Kele Road in Puna.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, 1,496 square-foot home engulfed in flames with two 50 pound propane tanks venting fuel. The fire burned the home and a vehicle. Crews were able to have the fire out by 7:50 p.m. and prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring structures.

The loss from the fire was estimated to be $224,400 with $15,000 saved. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

