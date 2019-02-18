Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Winter Storm Warning through 6 a.m. Wednesday (Feb 20) for Hawaii Island summits.

A band of deep moisture is moving over Hawaii Island. This band will produce periods of heavy through Tuesday night. Unlike recent events, snow levels start above the 11,000 foot elevation level.

Be prepared for icy roads and rapidly decreasing visibility at times. Roads to the summits will likely be closed due to these hazardous winter weather conditions.

Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Hawaii Island through Tuesday afternoon (Feb 19).

A band of deep moisture will move over the eastern half of the state and stall through Tuesday. Convective showers within this band will likely trigger heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over Hawaii Island and Maui County. This band is expected to move eastward Tuesday night and Wednesday, though this Flash Flood Watch may need to be extended if heavy rains linger.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for north and east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m tonight (Feb 18).

Surf is forecast to be in the 6-10 foot range.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Hawaii Island summits until 6 a.m. Wednesday (Feb 20).

Winds are forecast to be in the 30-50 mph range with localized gusts over 75 mph.

The strong winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Motorists should use caution while driving. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors. Consider postponing driving or hiking to the summit until conditions improve. If camping near the summit, be sure tents are well secured.

