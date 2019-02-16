This is a Civil Defense High Surf Warning message for 8 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019.

The National Weather Service continues the High Surf Warning for north and east facing shores of the Big Island through Saturday evening.

A High Surf Warning is issued when very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents will affect the coastline.

Due to the Warning, the following are issued:

County beach parks are open. Beachgoers, Swimmers, and Surfers should heed the instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel.

Do not enter the water as dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous.

HELCO has completed work on Highway 19 at the 38 mile marker and the road is open.

Bayfront Highway remains closed.

Listen to your radio for updates on the weather conditions.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

