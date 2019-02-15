MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island police are investigating the discovery of a body found off of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway yesterday morning.

At 6:35 a.m. Thursday morning (February 14), patrol officers responded to the area of the Mauna Kea access road and the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, after receiving a report of an unresponsive male lying next to a white, late model Ford hatchback parked just off of the roadway.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Foul play is not suspected in this case, which is classified as a Coroner’s Inquest.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine the exact cause of death. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the next of kin.

Anyone who may have seen the white hatchback parked in the area earlier in the morning or have any other information about this incident is asked to call Detective Kayne Kelli at (808) 961-2378 or email kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

