

A time-lapse cloudcam movie from the Gemini Observatory February 10-15, 2019 looking south. Images courtesy of Gemini Observatory.

MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense message for 8 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of the Big Island.

A High Surf Advisory means water conditions make swimming difficult and dangerous.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.

Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:

HELCO reports power restoration continues. Highway 19 between the 38 and 39 mile markers will be restricted to a single lane of traffic while crews work on repairs, equipment removal, and clean up. Please drive with caution.

County Beach Parks from Keokea in Kohala through Laupahoehoe to Richardson Beach Park in Hilo are closed at this time.

Major Closures include:

Bayfront Highway

Please listen to the radio for Civil Defense updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

