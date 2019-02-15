A time-lapse cloudcam movie from the Gemini Observatory February 10-15, 2019 looking south. Images courtesy of Gemini Observatory.
MEDIA RELEASE
This is a Civil Defense message for 8 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of the Big Island.
A High Surf Advisory means water conditions make swimming difficult and dangerous.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.
A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:
- HELCO reports power restoration continues. Highway 19 between the 38 and 39 mile markers will be restricted to a single lane of traffic while crews work on repairs, equipment removal, and clean up. Please drive with caution.
- County Beach Parks from Keokea in Kohala through Laupahoehoe to Richardson Beach Park in Hilo are closed at this time.
Major Closures include:
- Bayfront Highway
Please listen to the radio for Civil Defense updates.
