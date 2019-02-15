 

   

High Surf and Winter Weather Advisories for Hawaii Island Friday (Feb 15)

A time-lapse cloudcam movie from the Gemini Observatory February 10-15, 2019 looking south. Images courtesy of Gemini Observatory.

MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense message for 8 a.m., Friday, February 15, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of the Big Island.

A High Surf Advisory means water conditions make swimming difficult and dangerous.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.

Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:

  • HELCO reports power restoration continues. Highway 19 between the 38 and 39 mile markers will be restricted to a single lane of traffic while crews work on repairs, equipment removal, and clean up. Please drive with caution.
  • County Beach Parks from Keokea in Kohala through Laupahoehoe to Richardson Beach Park in Hilo are closed at this time.

Major Closures include:

  • Bayfront Highway

Please listen to the radio for Civil Defense updates.


