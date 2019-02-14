MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense message for 7 a.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019.

The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for east facing shores and High Surf Advisory for North facing shores remains in effect.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa and a Flood Watch for the State of Hawaii.

Due to weather impacts, the following are in effect:

HELCO reports power restoration continues. Highway 19 between the 38 and 39 mile markers will be restricted to a single lane of traffic from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm today to facilitate repairs. Please drive with caution.

County Beach Parks from Keokea in Kohala through Laupahoehoe to Richardson Beach Park in Hilo are closed at this time.

Major Closures include:

Bayfront Highway

Akoni Pule Highway at I’ole Road one lane open at this time.

Mauna Kea Access Road closed due to fog, freezing temperatures and icy road conditions.

Please listen to the radio for Civil Defense updates.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

