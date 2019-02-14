This is a Civil Defense Flash Flood Warning message for 11:30 a.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hawaii Island, currently areas in lower Puna are receiving heavy rains.

Due to the Flash Flood Watch, the following advisories are issued:

No roads are closed at this time motorist should use caution due to occasional heavy downpours, driving conditions are poor. Be on the alert for possible road closures without notice.

Expect possible interruptions in your utility services.

Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

This radio station will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather



A color enhanced infrared GOES-West satellite time-lapse movie of the Central Pacific the past week February 7-14, 2019. Persistant rains can saturate the ground preventing rainwater from soaking in leading to runoff and flooding.

