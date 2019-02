MEDIA RELEASE

All County landfills and recycling and transfer stations will be open on Presidents’ Day, February 18, 2019 (Monday).

For further information, please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.org website or contact our Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division at 961-8270 or via email at swd@hawaiicounty.gov

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket