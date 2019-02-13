MEDIA RELEASE

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a subject who may have information regarding an unsolved homicide.

Detectives continue to follow up newly developed leads in the murder of 27-year-old Sean Burgado, whose body was found in his residence on Malaai Road, in upper Waiākea Uka on May 21, 1997.

Detectives recently received information about a male who may have been seen near a residence on Malaai Road sometime in the latter part of May 1997 and who may have been accompanied by two other unidentified individuals.

The drawing was prepared by a forensic artist and reportedly depicts the likeness of an individual as he appeared in 1997.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the male in the composite sketch to contact Detective Derek Morimoto at (808) 961-2380 or Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.go….

