MEDIA RELEASE
During the week of February 4, 2019, through February 10, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested twenty-five (25) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident.
So far this year, there have been 119 DUI arrests compared with 120 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.83 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:
|DUI Arrests by District
|District
|Weekly Total
| Year to Date
|Hāmākua
|0
|0
|North Hilo
|0
|1
|South Hilo
|6
|24
|Puna
|7
|27
|Ka‘ū
|0
|3
|Kona
|7
|43
|South Kohala
|5
|21
|North Kohala
|0
|0
|Island Total
|25
|119
There have been 99 major accidents so far this year compared with 117 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.4 percent.
To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 1 fatal crash, resulting in 2 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes.
DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.
Leave a Reply