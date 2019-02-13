 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of February 4-10, 2019

February 13, 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 4, 2019, through February 10, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested twenty-five (25) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.  One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 119 DUI arrests compared with 120 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.83 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District Weekly Total  Year to Date
Hāmākua 0 0
North Hilo 0 1
South Hilo 6 24
Puna 7 27
Ka‘ū 0 3
Kona 7 43
South Kohala 5 21
North Kohala 0 0
Island Total 25 119

There have been 99 major accidents so far this year compared with 117 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.4 percent.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 1 fatal crash, resulting in 2 fatalities for the same time last year.  This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


