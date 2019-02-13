MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 4, 2019, through February 10, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested twenty-five (25) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 119 DUI arrests compared with 120 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.83 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 6 24 Puna 7 27 Ka‘ū 0 3 Kona 7 43 South Kohala 5 21 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 25 119

There have been 99 major accidents so far this year compared with 117 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.4 percent.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 1 fatal crash, resulting in 2 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

