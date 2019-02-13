MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kerryann Duarte who is missing.

She was last seen in Kailua-Kona on the morning of February 8, 2019, wearing a black and white checkered long-sleeved flannel shirt, blue jeans, and black socks with black ‘Roxy’ slippers.

She is described as part-Hawaiian, 5-feet-3-inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone who knows her whereabouts to call the departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

