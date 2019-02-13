MEDIA RELEASE

HILO, Feb. 13, 2019 (4 p.m.) – The partial lane closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road in Kalōpā between mile marker 38 and 39 will continue overnight and through Thursday, Feb. 14.

One lane will be closed to traffic to allow crews to replace damaged transmission poles and lines that were downed by gusty winds and fallen trees on Sunday. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the construction area and expect delays of up to 45 minutes.

Last night and today, crews replaced 12 poles and electric service was restored to the majority of affected customers in Honoka‘a, Kalōpā State Park, Kukuihaele, and Waipi‘o Valley. Customers in portions of Maunakea Ranch and Waipunahina remain without service. In some remote areas, restoration efforts have been hindered by heavy rain, mud, uneven terrain and fallen trees.

Always assume that downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and report it to the Trouble Desk at (808) 969-6666.

Outage notifications are posted on the company’s Twitter account @HIElectricLight with the hashtag #BigIslandOutage. To report an outage, please call (808) 969-6666.

