MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense update message for 3 p.m., Wednesday February 13, 2019.

The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for a large North and East swell continues for Hawaii Island.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

Surf has been impacting the eastern shores and will continue through Thursday. The highest threat for coastal impacts will coincide with the high tide, which occurs at 12 midnight Wednesday night.

Due to the High Surf Warning the following Closures are in effect:

Bay Front Highway from Pauahi Street to Waianuenue.

County Beach parks from Keokea to Laupahoehoe and throughout Keaukaha are closed and will be assessed in the morning.

Do Take the Following Actions:

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Harbor surge will affect Hilo Bay, boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.

Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.

This message will be updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

