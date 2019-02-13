MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: PAʻAUILO; HĀMĀKUA, HAWAI‘I

This is an update from the Department of Water Supply (DWS) for Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

The emergency water restriction issued on Monday, February 11, 2019 for the Paʻauilo area is still in effect due to pumping equipment failure. DWS is currently hauling water to meet the Paʻauilo community’s needs.

Please kōkua and limit water usage to health (drinking, cooking, hygiene) and safety needs only. Customers should refrain from irrigation, washing cars, and other unnecessary water uses at this time.

Mahalo for your cooperation and understanding.

For information on general water conservation practices, visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

Updated information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

This is your Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply.

