MEDIA RELEASE

HILO, Feb. 12, 2019 (4:30 p.m.) – The partial lane closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road in Kalōpā between mile marker 38 and 39 will continue through Wednesday, Feb. 13.

One lane will be closed to traffic to allow crews to replace 16 damaged transmission poles and lines that were downed by gusty winds and fallen trees on Sunday. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the construction area and expect delays of up to 45 minutes.

Hawai‘i Electric Light partnered with the state Department of Transportation and County of Hawai‘i’s Department of Public Works today to safely remove an uprooted 150-foot tall tree that was leaning toward power lines and the highway. Once the tree was removed, utility crews from Hilo, Kona and Waimea began the pole installations. Crews will work through the night and tomorrow to complete the work.

Currently, customers in portions of Honoka‘a, Kukuihaele, Waipunahina, Kalopa State Park, and Waipio Valley are without power.

Always assume that downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and report it to the Trouble Desk at (808) 969-6666.

Outage notifications are posted on the company’s Twitter account @HIElectricLight with the hashtag #BigIslandOutage. To report an outage, please call (808) 969-6666.

