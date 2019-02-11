MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety is currently looking for people, on all islands, interested in becoming an adult corrections officer (ACO).

Statewide ACO recruitment is open on the Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) website. It closes on March 1.

To qualify, applicants must meet all requirements listed on DRHD’s webpage. Applicants must be a high school graduate or have a GED. They must also have one year of responsible work experience which shows that the applicant possesses the ability to relate effectively with people in following the instructions of a supervisor and giving or exchanging information.

For a full list of requirements and information on how to apply to become an adult corrections officer, please go to the DHRD Jobseeker listings by clicking on the link below.

Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) – Oahu, Hawaii, Maui and Kauai Job Posting

agency.governmentjobs.com/hawa…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

