This is a Civil Defense message for 3 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019.

The National Weather Service High Surf Warning for north and east facing shores, the High Surf Advisory for the west facing shores, and the Wind Advisory for lower elevations of Hawaii Island remain in effect.

Due to high winds and dangerous surf conditions, the following are in effect;

HELCO reports power restoration continues.

Drive with caution in the Hamakua District as Public Works, State Highways, and HELCO crews are on roadways removing debris and restoring power.

Due to the ongoing power outage in Honokaa, the Department of Water Supply has issued an

Emergency Water Restriction for Honoka`a, Ahualoa, Haina, Kapulena, Kukuihaele, and Pa`auhau in Hamakua District. Please conserve and limit water usage to food and sanitation needs until power is restored.

All County beach parks and campgrounds remain closed today and will be reassessed tomorrow.

Major Road Closures include:

Bayfront Highway

Waipio Valley Road

Laupahoehoe Point Road

If you experienced property damage during this incident, please call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031 to make a report.

Hawaii County map of road closures: hawaii247.com/roadclosures

This is a special school closure report.

Due to power outage The Department of Education reports that Honokaa High School, Honokaa Middle School, and Honokaa Elementary School will be closed today.

All of the greater Honokaa area is without power due to trees bringing down the power lines.

Be alert for poor driving conditions during your morning commute. Residents and beach-goers are advised to stay alert for dangerous ocean and wind conditions.

The strong winds can send trees, branches, and other objects into roadways, power lines and/or equipment. Winds this strong can damage roofs and cause flying debris if outdoor items are not properly tied down. These winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Hawaii Electric Light Company (HELCO) reminds people that if you see a downed power line you should stay as far away as possible and report any damage or outages to their dispatch center at (808) 969-6666.

