MEDIA RELEASE

HILO, Feb. 11, 2019 (3:30 p.m.) – Hawai‘i Electric Light announces a partial lane closure of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) in Kalōpā between mile marker 38 and 39 on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

One lane will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to allow crews to replace 15 damaged transmission poles and lines that were downed by gusty winds and fallen trees on Sunday. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the construction area and expect delays of up to 45 minutes.

Today, personnel conducted damage assessments, removed damaged poles and lines, cleared fallen trees, and began hole digging operations. New poles will be transported to the construction area between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Crews are working to safely restore power as quickly as possible. Currently, about 640 customers in portions of Honoka‘a and Waipunahina are without power. In some areas, repairs were delayed by hazardous weather conditions and inaccessibility.

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds the community to assume that downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and report it to the Trouble Desk at (808) 969-6666.

Outage notifications are posted on the company’s Twitter account @HIElectricLight with the hashtag #BigIslandOutage. To report an outage, please call (808) 969-6666.

