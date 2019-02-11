MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: PAʻAUILO; HĀMĀKUA, HAWAI‘I

This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) message for 8:45 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019.

Due to equipment failure, an Emergency Water Restriction is issued for the Paʻauilo area. Customers should restrict water usage to health and safety needs only (drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes only).

Irrigation activities should cease.

Water is currently being hauled to meet the community’s needs; please kōkua and limit water usage.

For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

Updated information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

This is your Hawai’i County Department of Water Supply.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

