MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREAS: HONOKAʻA, HAINA, PĀʻAUHAU, ĀHUALOA, KAPULENA, AND KUKUIHAELE; HĀMĀKUA, HAWAI‘I

This is a Department of Water Supply (DWS) message for Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9 a.m.

Due to an electrical outage and fallen trees, an Emergency Water Restriction is issued for the above-affected areas.

Customers should restrict water usage to health and safety needs only (drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes only).

Irrigation activities should cease.

DWS is currently adjusting the water system to bring in water from other sources and is also hauling water; please kōkua and limit water usage.

For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

Updated information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

This is your Hawai’i County Department of Water Supply.

