The County of Hawai’i is seeking applicants to fill vacancies in various Boards and Commissions. Members of most of these Boards and Commissions serve for staggered terms of five years, on a voluntary basis.

The following vacancies need to be filled:

Banyan Drive Hawai’i Redevelopment Agency (1 vacancy)

Cultural Resource Commission (3 vacancies)

Environmental Management Commission (Council Districts 1, 3, 5)

Fire Board of Appeals: (5 vacancies from any Council District), applicants shall have education/experience in the following areas: Engineering or architectural design; or Building code enforcement; or Fire department operations or fire code enforcement; or Fire protection contraction; or General contracting; or Legal

Fire Commission (Council Districts 4 & 6)

Hamakua Community Development Plan Action Committee (9 vacancies)

Kailua Village Design Commission (3 positions. Applicants shall be representative of the following: registered architect/landscape architect business owner/resident within Kailua Village district possess knowledge of historic Kona, cultural values and resources

Ka‘u Community Development Plan Action Committee (9 vacancies)

Kona Community Development Plan Action Committee (5 vacancies)

Leeward Planning (1 vacancy: South Kohala)

North Kohala Community Development Plan Action Committee (2 vacancies)

Merit Appeals Board (2 vacancies)

Police Commission (Council District 8)

Puna Community Development Plan Action Committee (2 vacancies)

Salary Commission (Council District 3)

South Kohala Community Development Plan Action Committee (5 vacancies)

Transportation Commission (Council Districts 3, 8, 9)

Water Board (Council Districts 2 & 5)

Windward Planning Commission (At Large: No. Hilo-Hamakua, At Large: S. Hilo-Kau)

For all Boards and Commission, travel expenses to and from meetings are reimbursed.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, residents of the State of Hawai’i, and may not hold any other public office.

The Mayor’s Office will fill the vacancies on Boards and Commissions from a list of applicants. Application forms are available online at www.hawaiicounty.gov/office-of…

For further information, please contact Rose Bautista, Executive Assistant to the Mayor, at 961-8211 or at rose.bautista@hawaiicounty.gov

