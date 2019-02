MEDIA RELEASE

The Finance Department reports that Vehicle Registration and Driver’s License Services are not available in Waimea and at the West Hawaii Civic Center until further notice due to severed cables by falling trees. Services are available in Hilo and Pahoa. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we restore services.

Thank you. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

