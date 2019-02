MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, HAWAII (Feb. 11, 2019) — Bank of Hawaii is taking precautionary safety steps and temporarily closing its Hamakua Branch today, Monday, Feb. 11, due to a power outage caused by downed electrical poles in the vicinity.

Customers may use BOH’s Kamuela Branch at 67-1191 Mamalahoa Hwy., Kamuela, HI 96743.

Call Center operations, based in Kapolei, Oahu, remain open to assist customers.

Online and mobile banking and ATM services will continue to operate unless power interruptions are experienced. Bank of Hawaii will also place public updates on all of its social media platforms (Facebook: www.facebook.com/bankofhawaii, Instagram: www.instagram.com/bankofhawaii and Twitter: www.twitter.com/bankofhawaii), as well as its website: www.boh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket