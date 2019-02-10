This is a Hawaii County Civil Defense Winter Storm update message for 9:30 a.m., February 10, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Big Island. Multiple power outages have been reported throughout the island. HELCO crews are responding and have restored all circuits at this time.

Due to the power outages follow these recommendations.

Power outages may occur without warning.

Treat any down utility lines as live and stay clear and notify authorities.

At intersections treat all flashing or inoperable signal lights as a 4 way stop.

If on water catchment have extra water available for domestic use and flushing of toilets.

Minimize the opening of refrigerators and freezers to keep items cold.

You will be kept updated on any changes that may affect your safety.

The strong winds can send trees, branches, and other objects into roadways, power lines and/or equipment. Winds this strong can damage roofs and cause flying debris if outdoor items are not properly tied down. These winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Hawaii Electric Light Company (HELCO) reminds people that if you see a downed power line you should stay as far away as possible and report any damage or outages to their dispatch center at (808) 969-6666.

