(Hilo) –The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement will work on safety improvements at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200/Saddle Road) Mile Marker 16 Shooting Range from Monday, February 25 through Friday, March 1, 2019. The shooting range will be closed during the week.

The Mile Marker 16 Shooting Range will reopen on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

“We appreciate the community’s patience during this phase of work and ask that range users share this information with the larger hunting and shooting community on the Big Island,“ said Andrew Choy, Hunter Education Program Manager.

For general shooting range information, please call the Hunter Education Program at 1-866-563-4868.

