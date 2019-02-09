MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense update message for 5 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019.

The National Weather Service forecast dangerous conditions of high wind and surf throughout Hawaii Island starting Sunday and lasting for several days.

Due to the unpredictable nature and extreme danger from high wind and surf, the following are in effect:

Secure all loose objects that may be affected by wind such as canopy tarps and yard furniture that maybe damaged or create a danger to others.

Boat and aircraft owners must secure or remove all vessels.

All preparations should be completed before nightfall.

Consider postponing or cancelling outdoor activity.

Low-lying communities such as Puako, Ali`i Drive, Keauhou, Miloli`i, Keaukaha, and Waipio – stay alert for possible run-up and coastal erosion.

The following locations will be closed after Saturday (Feb 9);

All County Beach Parks and Camp Sites

All State Beach Parks and Camp Sites

Mauna Kea Recreation Area

Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa Summit Areas

Namakani Pa`io Volcano National Park Camp Ground

Waipio Valley – Closed, open to Waipio residents only

Bayfront Highway

No other road closures at this time

You will be kept informed of changes that may affect your safety.

The strong winds can send trees, branches, and other objects into roadways, power lines and/or equipment. Winds this strong can damage roofs and cause flying debris if outdoor items are not properly tied down. These winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Hawaii Electric Light Company (HELCO) reminds people that if you see a downed power line you should stay as far away as possible and report any damage or outages to their dispatch center at (808) 969-6666.

