The County of Hawaiʻi was recently notified by Hawaiian Earth Recycling, LLC, that the supply of mulch has been depleted at the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility in Hilo. Mechanical loading of mulch will not be available from Friday, February 8 through Wednesday, February 13, at the East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility.

Mulch for self-loading will be available on a first-come-first-served basis, and while supplies last.

An abundance of mulch is available at the West Hawaiʻi Organics Facility in Waikoloa.

Please contact Hawaiian Earth Recycling, LLC, at 935-2277 for more information.

