MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 in Pepeekeo on Saturday, Feb. 9, and Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Feb. 9, and Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

3) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 10 on Saturday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 10, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.

