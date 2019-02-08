MEDIA RELEASE

In the interest of reducing long lines, Hawai‘i County’s Vehicle Registration & Licensing Division offices will introduce a self-service kiosk at the Hilo Safeway store for customers to renew their Hawaii County vehicle registrations.

The grand opening of the kiosk will take place on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 10 a.m.

The kiosk will be open during business hours of the Safeway store. The renewal process is quick and easy, taking approximately three minutes to complete. Customers may bring their old registration or renewal notice and use the bar code scanner on the kiosk to access your vehicle record. Customers may also access their record by typing in their license plate number. A new registration card and decal is issued on the spot, upon payment by credit card or debit card.

Please note that a $3.00 convenience fee will be added. Credit card users will also be charged a 2.50% credit card fee.

Safety checks are uploaded to the County system within 48 hours, so please allow for that time to elapse before renewing your vehicle registration at the kiosk.

The self-service kiosk is for renewing Hawaii County vehicle registration only. To apply for or renew your driver’s license, you will still need to visit the counter of a Vehicle Registration & Licensing Division office.

A self-service kiosk opened in late January at the Kona Safeway store, and the Vehicle Registration & Licensing Division is reviewing possible future locations.

For further information, please contact the Vehicle Registration & Licensing Division at 961-8351.

