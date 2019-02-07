

Time-lapse panorama of the Kīlauea Caldera Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. February 1-7, 2019. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Thermal camera time-lapse movie at Mile Marker 14.5 on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) February 1-7, 2019. Images courtesy HDOT

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea is not erupting. Rates of seismicity, deformation, and gas release have not changed significantly over the past week.

There were 2 events with 3 or more felt reports in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week. On February 04, 2019 at 07:40 p.m. HST, a magnitude-2.6 earthquake occurred 11 km (7 mi) northwest of Volcano Village at a depth of 9 km (5.8 mi) below sea level. On February 07, 2019, at 09:07 a.m. HST, a magnitude-4.6 earthquake occurred offshore 85 km (53 mi) southwest of Hawaiian Ocean View at a depth of 27 km (16.7 mi) below sea level.

Deformation signals are consistent with refilling of the middle ERZ. Sulfur dioxide emission rates have been below detection limits in the lower ERZ since early September, though minor amounts of volcanic gas are still present.

Hazardous conditions still exist at both the lower ERZ and summit. Residents in the lower Puna District and Kīlauea summit areas on the Island of Hawaiʻi should stay informed and heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…).

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL.

