MEDIA RELEASE

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi will honor the 20th Annual Police Officer & Firefighter of the Year on Monday, (March 18).

This year’s signature event will salute two of Hawaiʻi County’s outstanding public servants, Police Officer Daniel Tam, and Medical Specialist Chas Taketa.

Tam and Taketa have achieved distinction in their fields and for their work “far and beyond” their normal duties for this past year.

There will be a live and silent auction available during the banquet.

For tickets or more information contact Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi President Curtis Chong at (808) 756-1621

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

