MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Michelle Marciano who was last seen in the Kailua-Kona area on, (January 22).

She is described as being 4-feet-11-inches, 140 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Officer K. Akana at the Kona Police Station at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

