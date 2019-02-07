This is a Civil Defense Message for 9:30 a.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake that occurred at approximately 9:07 a.m. was not large enough to cause a Tsunami. There is no Tsunami Threat to the Island of Hawaii.

Preliminary Data indicates that the earthquake was measuring a magnitude of 4.6 and was centered in the vicinity south of the Island of Hawaii.

As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of aftershocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connection of gas, water, and electricity.

Thank you and have a safe day.

This is your Civil Defense Agency.

