MEDIA RELEASE

Department of Environmental Management work crews will be on Maluna Place, Mai Way, Road D and Road H in Pāpaʽikou on February 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2019, between 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The crews will be doing a “Smoke Test” survey, to assist inspectors to identify connections where rain water (inflow) and groundwater (infiltration) may enter the sanitary sewer system.

Please note that the smoke used in testing which will be seen coming from the vent stacks on houses, sewer manholes, or holes in the ground is non-toxic, non-staining, has no odor, is white to gray in color, and poses no fire hazard.

The smoke should not enter homes or businesses unless there are defects in the plumbing system. We advise home owners to pour a gallon of water into each floor drain prior to our testing.

Traffic delays within the Mai Way area may occur.

For further information, please call Amelia Kajiyama at 961-8587, or Toni Nakatani at 961-8512.

