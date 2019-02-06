MEDIA RELEASE

Additional physicians, nine added exam rooms, waiting room upgrades, and new services will be unveiled at North Hawai’i Community Hospital’s Primary Care Expansion open house on Friday, February 22, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm.

NHCH’s Primary Care Clinic, located next to Longs Drugs in Waimea, serves patients of all ages from throughout the North Hawai’i region, offering comprehensive primary care services including same-day urgent care appointments for established patients, as well as access to top specialists through The Queen’s Health Systems. In addition to expanded wound care and behavioral health services, the expanded primary care clinic will also be offering telehealth, pulmonology and neurology care.

“Having a primary care doctor – one person who oversees your overall health – has been shown to keep you healthier as you age. It can not only help you live longer, but also improve the quality of your life,” said Cindy Kamikawa, President, North Hawai’i Community Hospital. “Our expanded primary care services right here in town makes it even easier for people to get the care they need close to home.”

The February 22 open house will feature tours, demonstrations, health screenings, and giveaways, and the opportunity to meet all of the Primary Care Clinic’s physicians and staff.

