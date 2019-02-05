MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 28, 2019, through February 3, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested sixteen (16) motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 93 DUI arrests compared with 96 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 3 18 Puna 3 20 Kaʻū 0 3 Kona 6 36 South Kohala 4 16 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 16 93

There have been 82 major accidents so far this year compared with 94 during the same period last year, a decrease of 12.8 percent.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 1 fatal crash, resulting in 2 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 100% for fatal crashes

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

