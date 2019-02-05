UPDATED (4 p.m. on 2/5/2019)

This is a Hawaii County Civil Defense fire update message for 4 p.m., February 5, 2019

Hawaii County Fire Department reports a brush fire near the 35-mile area of the Daniel K Inouye Highway also known as Saddle Road. Fire activity continues to burn toward the east and is .8 miles from the Mauna Kea access road.

Due to the fire, the following information is for your convenience:

No road closures are in effect at this time but be aware of poor visibility due to smoke in the area.

Road and area closures may occur without prior notice.

Please drive with caution and stay out of the fire area.

Fire units from County, State, and Federal departments are fighting the fire.

You will be kept updated on any changes that may affect your safety.

Thank you for listening, have a safe day, this is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

MEDIA RELEASE

