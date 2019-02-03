This is a Civil Defense Power and Water Disruption Message for 11 a.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019

The Department of Water Supply reports a Water Restriction for Makapala, North Kohala in effect due to damaged power poles causing the Makapala Well Site to lose power. Residents in the area are asked to limit water use to drinking and health purposes only until power can be restored. A water tanker is being mobilized and will be located at the bottom of Makapala Road for water needs.​ Thank you for your kokua. Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

