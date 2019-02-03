MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Public Works announces the energizing and functionality testing of the new traffic signals at the Kawailani St. / Iwalani St. intersection and the Kawailani St. /Ainaola Dr. / Pohakulani St. intersection on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as the signals will be placed in flash mode for 24 hours (flashing yellow light on Kawailani St. and flashing red light on the Iwalani St., Ainaola Dr., and Pohakulani St. approaches). The traffic signals will be operational on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Department of Public Works at 961-8321.

