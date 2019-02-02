MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that Ho’okena Beach Park is now open for park users.

We thank the Parks and Recreation plumbers for their swift and professional work while conducting emergency repairs on the water line which was damaged during a vehicle accident.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience the park closure caused, and thanks the public for their patience and understanding during the temporary closure.

For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.

