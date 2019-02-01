 

   

Police are are searching for a man wanted on numerous charges

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing the whereabouts of a fugitive wanted for numerous charges, including: Assault Police Officer, Reckless Endangering, Resist Order to Stop and Resisting Arrest. He is also wanted for questioning in several other criminal investigations. This individual has no permanent address but is known to frequent the Puna area.

William Sullivan is a 26-year-old male described as 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call Sergeant Aaron Carvalho at (808) 961-2272 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.


